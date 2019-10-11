News stand: Holiday hell, jails slated over care of inmates

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, October 11.

Read all about it: Front page news across Scotland on Friday.

The National: BBC must now make up for its obsession with Jo Swinson.

Daily Record: Holiday hell No2.

The Evening Times: '4hr wait for ambulance'... just yards from hospital.

The Herald: Scots jails slated for 'shocking' treatment of inmates.

Financial Times: Johnson and Varadkar see Brexit deal 'pathway' as talks shift mood.

The Guardian: Johnson and Varadkar: 'We can see a pathway to a possible Brexit deal'.

Metro: Irish eyes are smiling.

