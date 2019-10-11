Body found by rescue teams in search for missing hillwalker

Police confirmed a man's body was recovered in the Highlands shortly after 11am on Thursday.

Search: Body found in Lochaber. Locharber Mountain Rescue

A body has been found during the search for a missing hillwalker in the Highlands.

Police were called after a bag was found in a remote location near to Creag a Chail, Roy Bridge, Lochaber, on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found it belonged to a 67-year-old hillwalker and police mountain rescuers, the Coastguard and estate workers teamed up to search for the missing man.

Police confirmed a man's body was recovered at 11.05am on Thursday.

The force said in a statement: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

'A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.' Police Scotland

Lochaber Mountain Rescue posted images during the search and wrote: "Team out last night at head of Glen Roy looking for a missing walker.

"Rivers are very high and difficult to cross."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.