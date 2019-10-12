  • STV
Police Scotland to send 100 officers to London protests

Jenness Mitchell

The officers will be deployed to assist with the Extinction Rebellion demonstrations.

Police Scotland: Officers will be deployed to London. Police Scotland

Police Scotland has agreed to send up to 100 officers to London to assist with the Extinction Rebellion protests.

The officers will be deployed south of the border from early next week after chief constable Iain Livingstone approved the request from the National Police Coordination Centre on behalf of the Metropolitan Police.

Any decision on mutual aid is entirely an operational matter for the chief constable, however Mr Livingstone personally briefed both Scottish Police Authority chair Susan Deacon and cabinet secretary for justice Humza Yousaf on Saturday and gave reassurance that the deployment would not undermine the force's ability to protect the public in Scotland.

Mr Livingstone said: "I have agreed to send a number of officers for a short time to assist with the policing of the Extinction Rebellion protests currently taking place in the city.

"The Scottish Police Federation is engaged in this process and the safety and welfare of my officers and colleagues is paramount.

"Scotland has benefited from mutual aid in the past and will do so again in the future.

"It's therefore appropriate that, as the UK's second biggest police service, we supply officers when asked to do so by other forces."

