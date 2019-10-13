Scottish faith leaders unite in call to tackle poverty

The joint statement has been published at the end of Challenge Poverty Week.

Faith: Leaders across Scotland have joined forces. Pixabay

Faith leaders from across Scotland have called for action to "loosen the grip of poverty".

A joint statement from Scottish faith communities, signed by representatives from Christian, Hindu, Jewish and Islamic faiths, declares a "moral responsibility" to address the problem.

Published at the end of Challenge Poverty Week, the show of unity and solidarity from leaders of different religions calls for more action to "tackle the rising tide of poverty".

The message is directed to both the UK and Scottish governments, in addition to local authorities, and states: "It is not right that so many people are trapped in poverty.

"We have a moral responsibility to change this.

"Challenge Poverty Week is a chance to raise our voices and highlight what we can do as a society to loosen the grip of poverty."

The 15 signatories of the statement include Mario Conti - the Roman Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Glasgow, Immam Maulana Habib Ur Rehman of Glasgow Central Mosque, reverend Colin Sinclair - the moderator of the Church of Scotland, reverend Mark Strange - primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, Shabir Beg - chair of the Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society, Alan Key - interfaith representative for the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities, and Hindu priest Acharya Ji Mishra.

Reverend Strange said: "I am very aware that across Scotland, many families and individuals are continually living lives of struggle and stress as they find it impossible to reconcile the needs of their children and loved one with the limited resources that they can gather in.

"These are people who struggle to find work and those who are working but receive too little income to cover costs, all this in one of the world's richest countries.

"We need a more equal society where no one needs to go to bed hungry or to wake fearful of what the day will bring."

Challenge Poverty Week has coincided with the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev ji - the founder of the Sikh religion.

Ravinder Nijjar, from the Scottish Sikh Women's Association, said: "We remember his legacy of Langar, that is, feeding the poor and the hungry.

"Over 500 years ago he carried out one selfless act. As a young man, the Guru was given 20 rupees by his father to buy goods and sell at a profit.

"On seeing holy men who were hungry, the young Guru used the money to feed and clothe them. This investment according to Guru Nanak Dev Ji was true profit or business, Sacha Saudha.

"Using money to feed and clothe the hungry yields the highest profit."

