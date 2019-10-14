Fire service welcomes large increase in female applicants

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said a recruitment campaign this year saw 771 females apply.

Fire: More females have applied to the service. SFRF

The fire service has welcomed a significant increase in the number of women applying to be firefighters.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) said a recruitment campaign earlier this year saw 771 females apply, more than double the number received in previous years.

As a result, 31 of the first intake of 84 new firefighters who began their training last month are women.

At present women make up less than 5% of Scotland's firefighters.

SFRS said it had also seen an increase in the number of applications from ethnic minorities and the LGBTQ+ community.

The applications were shortlisted "blindly" - meaning no identifying data was made available such as names, gender, age, ethnicity or sexuality.

Liz Barnes, director of human resources and organisational development, said: "We encouraged under-represented groups to apply and the figures show that we have taken another step forward as an organisation in reflecting the very rich and diverse communities we serve.

"Our standards have never changed, and they are high - but if you have what it takes, then we will help you get there."

