News Stand: Sturgeon wants IndyRef2 powers 'within weeks'
The First Minister also refused to rule out a hard border with England.
Daily Record: Official SNP policy: Decriminalise drug use.
The Scotsman: Sturgeon refuses to rule out hard border with England.
The National: Sturgeon will 'demand powers to hold IndyRef2 within weeks'.
Edinburgh Evening News: 'You've never had it so good.'
The Herald: Delays by police lead to over 700 cases being scrapped.
Metro Scotland: Mogg: I might eat my words.
