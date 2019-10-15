Fire service marks tenth year of life-saving partnership

The initiative has offered more than 50 people with blood cancer a second chance at life.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has marked its ten-year anniversary of a life-saving partnership which has offered people with blood cancer a second chance at life.

The partnership between the SFRS and Anthony Nolan began in 2009 after officer Ally Boyle was helped by the blood cancer charity when he was diagnosed with Myeldysplasia, for which the only potential cure is a stem cell transplant.

Mr Boyle, who was an area commander at the time, proposed a strategic partnership be formed.

The dad-of-one, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to charity in 2018, said: "The strap-line for our partnership is 'working together, saving lives' and that is exactly what we have done.

"After being diagnosed and put into contact with Anthony Nolan, I quickly realised that the charity and fire and rescue service have a shared focus - to save and improve lives.

"The fire and rescue service has always been a very charitable organisation, and I feel this partnership is a magnificent example of its finest traditions.

"I am humbled by what the partnership has achieved in the past decade. What started as a small recruitment drive in a few fire stations has grown into something truly incredible."

In the decade since it was launched more than 14,500 potential stem cell donors have been recruited to the charity's register through the partnership leading to 53 potentially life-saving stem cell donations.

At an event to mark the anniversary a new award was launched in the memory of firefighter Gary Dall who died last year after a battle with blood cancer.

The father of four from Fife, who was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome in 2017, was due to receive his own transplant, however, he was unable to go ahead with the procedure.

At the event, which was held at their national headquarters in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire on Friday, the SFRS brought together donors, recipients, volunteers and a host of other guests.

Chief officer Martin Blunden said: "This is an outstanding partnership, one of the most amazing that I've seen within my time with the fire and rescue service.

"It has truly made an incredible difference to the lives of so many people, while engaging with young people across Scotland in the most positive way."

Henny Braund, chief executive at Anthony Nolan, said: "We're thrilled to be celebrating ten years of the innovative and award-winning partnership between SFRS and Anthony Nolan today.

"On behalf of Anthony Nolan and all the patients we work with, I would like to thank the SFRS volunteers who have made all of this possible. I look forward to supporting this incredible partnership that has made a difference to so many people's lives, for many years to come."

Legacy of officer lives on

Gary Dall: New award named in tribute to firefighter. SFRS

The 'Gary Dall Award' has been launched as a lasting tribute to the firefighter who passed away last year after a battle with blood cancer.

The award celebrates volunteer groups across Scotland who work tirelessly to recruit potential stem cell donors to the Anthony Nolan register.

Gary, from Kirkcaldy, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome in 2017.

His wife Jennifer Dall, said: "I was really touched when the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service asked me if they could create an award in my husband's name.

"He faced his condition with courage and a determination to help others, so to see the lasting impact this has had on his colleagues makes me extremely proud.

"The fire service and Anthony Nolan partnership does such incredible work, and I will continue to support it and help them to reduce the devastating impact that blood cancer can have on families like mine."

The creation of this new award also follows the naming of a training facility at Kirkcaldy Fire Station as 'The Dall Room'.

Ally Boyle, who was a former colleague of Gary, added: "First and foremost, I would like to take this opportunity to say once again that Gary was a hugely respected friend and colleague.

"Despite his ill-health, Gary continued to campaign to recruit potential stem cell donors to the register.

"He was a great man, and this is a fitting tribute that celebrates the great determination he showed to help other people throughout his illness and treatment."

