  • STV
  • MySTV

Fire service marks tenth year of life-saving partnership

Louise Scott Louise Scott Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The initiative has offered more than 50 people with blood cancer a second chance at life.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has marked its ten-year anniversary of a life-saving partnership which has offered people with blood cancer a second chance at life.

The partnership between the SFRS and Anthony Nolan began in 2009 after officer Ally Boyle was helped by the blood cancer charity when he was diagnosed with Myeldysplasia, for which the only potential cure is a stem cell transplant.

Mr Boyle, who was an area commander at the time, proposed a strategic partnership be formed.

The dad-of-one, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to charity in 2018, said: "The strap-line for our partnership is 'working together, saving lives' and that is exactly what we have done.

"After being diagnosed and put into contact with Anthony Nolan, I quickly realised that the charity and fire and rescue service have a shared focus - to save and improve lives.

'The strap-line for our partnership is 'working together, saving lives' and that is exactly what we have done.'
Officer Ally Boyle

"The fire and rescue service has always been a very charitable organisation, and I feel this partnership is a magnificent example of its finest traditions.

"I am humbled by what the partnership has achieved in the past decade. What started as a small recruitment drive in a few fire stations has grown into something truly incredible."

In the decade since it was launched more than 14,500 potential stem cell donors have been recruited to the charity's register through the partnership leading to 53 potentially life-saving stem cell donations.

At an event to mark the anniversary a new award was launched in the memory of firefighter Gary Dall who died last year after a battle with blood cancer.

The father of four from Fife, who was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome in 2017, was due to receive his own transplant, however, he was unable to go ahead with the procedure.

At the event, which was held at their national headquarters in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire on Friday, the SFRS brought together donors, recipients, volunteers and a host of other guests.

Chief officer Martin Blunden said: "This is an outstanding partnership, one of the most amazing that I've seen within my time with the fire and rescue service.

"It has truly made an incredible difference to the lives of so many people, while engaging with young people across Scotland in the most positive way."

Henny Braund, chief executive at Anthony Nolan, said: "We're thrilled to be celebrating ten years of the innovative and award-winning partnership between SFRS and Anthony Nolan today.

"On behalf of Anthony Nolan and all the patients we work with, I would like to thank the SFRS volunteers who have made all of this possible. I look forward to supporting this incredible partnership that has made a difference to so many people's lives, for many years to come."

Legacy of officer lives on

Gary Dall: New award named in tribute to firefighter.
Gary Dall: New award named in tribute to firefighter. SFRS

The 'Gary Dall Award' has been launched as a lasting tribute to the firefighter who passed away last year after a battle with blood cancer.

The award celebrates volunteer groups across Scotland who work tirelessly to recruit potential stem cell donors to the Anthony Nolan register.

Gary, from Kirkcaldy, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome in 2017.

His wife Jennifer Dall, said: "I was really touched when the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service asked me if they could create an award in my husband's name.

"He faced his condition with courage and a determination to help others, so to see the lasting impact this has had on his colleagues makes me extremely proud.

'He faced his condition with courage and a determination to help others, so to see the lasting impact this has had on his colleagues makes me extremely proud.'
Jennifer Dall

"The fire service and Anthony Nolan partnership does such incredible work, and I will continue to support it and help them to reduce the devastating impact that blood cancer can have on families like mine."

The creation of this new award also follows the naming of a training facility at Kirkcaldy Fire Station as 'The Dall Room'.

Ally Boyle, who was a former colleague of Gary, added: "First and foremost, I would like to take this opportunity to say once again that Gary was a hugely respected friend and colleague.

"Despite his ill-health, Gary continued to campaign to recruit potential stem cell donors to the register.

"He was a great man, and this is a fitting tribute that celebrates the great determination he showed to help other people throughout his illness and treatment."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.