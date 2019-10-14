  • STV
Doctor shortages 'putting patient safety at risk' 

STV

A physician has warned the lack of doctors is pushing the NHS to 'breaking point'.

Doctor shortages are jeopardising patient safety and rota gaps are pushing the NHS to "breaking point", Scottish physicians have warned.

A lack of doctors in NHS Scotland due to unfilled vacancies, sick leave and a shortage of available staff is often putting patients' welfare at risk, a survey of consultants has found.

More than a third, around 34%, of Scottish doctors reported, in the Royal Colleges' annual census, that trainee rota gaps occurred at least daily, while 16% warned that they are causing "significant patient safety problems".

A further 78% of those who responded said rota gaps potentially cause patient safety problems, but that there are solutions in place.

Just 6% reported that rota gaps had no impact on patient safety.

The survey of 5826 doctors, published by the Edinburgh, Glasgow and London Royal College of Physicians, showed that the number of posts needing to be filled across the NHS significantly outnumbers the supply of physicians.

"This situation now risks plunging our profession into a downward spiral which contributes to further workforce shortages and rota gaps," said Professor Jackie Taylor, the president of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.

Prof Taylor warned that the shortages are affecting both doctors and patients, and said: "The wellbeing of doctors is suffering because of the increased workforce pressures that we face.

"That's why we urgently need a comprehensive plan to address the serious issues that this census raises, so we can reduce the stress that doctors are under and take steps to retain practitioners within the NHS."

In Scotland, where there is currently one consultant doctor per 3987 of the population, almost three-quarters of respondents said that gaps or vacancies most negatively affected their work-life balance.

Prof Taylor said. "This census provides the definitive picture of the state of the medical profession across the UK today. It makes clear that despite the commitment and professionalism of doctors up and down the country, the pressures that we face on a day-to-day basis are becoming more acute.

"These results show that we are now at breaking point.

"I look forward to using these results to continue our work to stand up for the medical profession and ensure that politicians and policymakers act now on the issues we've raised."

Professor Derek Bell OBE, president of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, said: "The census - once again - highlights the immense pressures that exist in the NHS across the UK with rota gaps, unfilled posts and high levels of sickness absence all having a significant impact on our medical workforce and, ultimately, patient safety.

"Physicians work hard to mitigate the impact of rota gaps but these pressures contribute to increased need for consultant presence, poor morale, and insufficient time for service development.

"Put simply, the supply of physicians is not keeping up with demand and this needs to be addressed urgently if we are to continue to recruit and retain a world-class workforce to deliver the best possible patient care.

"It is vital that now, more than ever, we have effective workforce plans and policies in place to cope with demand on the NHS using data from this census to inform future plans.

"It is time to value our medical workforce and support their wellbeing to retain the experience, skills and knowledge of doctors at every level, from trainees to senior consultants.

"We need to ensure an increased number of medical school places, sufficient time for training, and maximise international training fellowships. Similarly, repurposing the current NHS spend on locum and agency staff into permanent posts staff would be a more effective use of this money."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.