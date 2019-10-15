Thomas Cook boss 'deeply sorry' for travel firm's collapse

Dozens of branches closed in Scotland, costing hundreds of workers their jobs.

Thomas Cook stores closed across Scotland. STV

The former boss of Thomas Cook has said he is "deeply sorry" for the travel firm's collapse.

Ex-chief executive Peter Fankhauser told MPs that senior figures at the company regretted being unable to save the "iconic brand".

Employees, customers and suppliers are among those affected by the failure of the firm.

However, last week independent travel agent Hays said it was buying and reopening 24 stores in Scotland.

Mr Fankhauser was one of five senior Thomas Cook figures giving evidence to the Commons' Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks, he said: "You heard me probably say it already, but I really want to repeat it in front of the members of the select committee, how deeply sorry we are that we couldn't save this iconic brand and this company who has a long, long standing history in this part of the UK industry.

"I'm deeply sorry about this failure and I'm deeply sorry for the distress we caused to millions of customers who booked holidays with us and who were on holidays with us.

"I'm deeply sorry for our suppliers who were long-standing partners and who were loyal to us throughout this time.

"I'm especially sorry for all my colleagues who worked extremely hard and tirelessly to make Thomas Cook a better company."

