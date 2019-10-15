Ruth Davidson to chair STV advisory group on mental health

Group created following the deaths of participants of the Jeremy Kyle Show and Love Island.

Ruth Davidson: Diagnosed with clinical depression as a teenager. SWNS

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is to chair STV's new Mental Health Advisory Group.

The group was created following the deaths of participants of the Jeremy Kyle Show and Love Island.

Ms Davidson - who is still an MSP in the Scottish Parliament after quitting as leader partly due to being "hopelessly conflicted over Brexit" - has taken up the unpaid role designed to protect the mental wellbeing of participants and audiences on STV and ITV shows.

A former BBC journalist, Ms Davidson said she is "excited" to chair the mental health group which will advise both STV and ITV about the production of shows and which will "have a huge role in setting the broadcaster's overall mental health strategy".

Following the announcement, Ms Davidson said: "Television can have a huge impact on people's lives and on the life of the nation.

"Creating a culture which supports the mental health of one another is so important and ITV and STV's position means they can make a real difference in working towards this goal.

"I'm excited to be involved in ITV and STV's efforts to bring mental wellbeing to the centre of our national conversation. It is so important to talk.

"The advisory group will have a huge role in setting the broadcasters' overall mental health strategy and I look forward to working with ITV and STV to make a genuine difference to people's lives."

She added: "For far too long, Scotland has failed to talk enough about the importance of mental health.

"Putting it at the top of the national agenda is something we can all get behind, no matter our political allegiance.

"It is a subject with a particular personal resonance and I hope to champion that cause over the coming months and years."

Ms Davidson has previously spoken out about being diagnosed with clinical depression as a teenager.

The Mental Health Advisory Group, the start of a five-year partnership with mental health charity Mind, is due to meet four times a year to bring ideas, feedback and provide practical advice about the broadcasters' shows.

Simon Pits, CEO at STV, said: "Mental wellness is a priority for us at STV and we are delighted to be partnering with ITV to ensure that mental wellbeing becomes part of everyone's everyday lives and culture.

"We're committed to working closely with our colleagues at ITV, Ruth, the advisory board and charity partners to ensure best practice, and to help make a difference for our staff, production teams and audiences at home."

