News Stand: IndyRef2 'next year', Gazza kisses everyone
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: Gazza kisses everyone... even Princess Diana.
The Scotsman: Sturgeon says IndyRef2 'must happen' next year.
The Herald: Sturgeon promises to stage IndyRef2 next year.
The Metro: Declaration of independence: 2.
The Times of Scotland: Johnson hit by prospect of no Brexit until 2020.
Edinburgh News: Poundland for Princes Street.
