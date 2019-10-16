Camera chain Jessops set to plunge into administration

Jessops, which has four branches in Scotland, is facing an uncertain future.

Camera chain Jessops faces an uncertain future as its owner prepares to call in administrators.

JR Prop Ltd has filed a notice of intention to appoint Resolve as administrators in a move that raises the prospect of closures among the 46 Jessops stores in the UK.

Jessops - owned by Dragons' Den star Peter Jones - has four branches in Scotland - in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

Mr Jones is believed to be looking to secure a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) rescue deal with creditors to shut unprofitable sites and slash rents across the chain.

But the holding company of the retail operations - Jessops Europe - remains unaffected by the planned administration.

Jessops, which employs around 500 staff in the stores, has suffered widening losses, reporting a pre-tax loss of £13m for the year to the end of April 2018.

It was bought by Mr Jones and other investors in 2013 after it collapsed into administration, leading to the closure of all its 187 stores and the loss of almost 1500 jobs.

Mr Jones relaunched Jessops just two months later as part of a £4m investment, hiring many of the chain's former staff who lost their jobs.

The firm hit the rails in 2013 after suffering from online competition and a boom in camera phones over recent years, which hit demand for digital cameras.

It had struggled since 2007, when it underwent a major overhaul with a swathe of store closures.

The firm began life in 1935 when Frank Jessop opened his first shop in Leicester.

