Suspected drug deaths rise to 550 over six-month period

The number of suspected deaths through drugs has hit 550 over the last six months.

Police figures show there were 551 suspected deaths between April 1 and September 27 this year.

The figures come after Scotland was found to have the highest drug death rate in the world with 1187 deaths in 2018.

Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick made a plea to Westminster's Scottish Affairs Committee in July for devolved powers over drug laws to halt the rise, which saw deaths rise from 934 in 2017.

The Scottish Government has set up a drug deaths task force, headed by Stirling University Professor Catriona Matheson, to tackle what a spokesman called an "emergency".

During their conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, the SNP formally supported the decriminalisation of drug possession and called for the devolution of powers from the UK Government.

Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon has called on the Scottish Government to do more to protect drug users.

She said: "In 2018 drug related deaths in Scotland reached an all time high and in response the Scottish Government promised it was doing everything possible to reduce this.

"Reports that 551 people have lost their lives to drugs across Scotland in recent months is tragic and is a worrying sign that no progress is being made.

"Cuts to alcohol and drug services by the Scottish Government have had devastating consequences and fragmented decision-making is causing vulnerable people to fall through the gaps."

A spokesman for the Scottish Government outlined what was being done at Holyrood to solve the problem and repeated calls for powers to be devolved.

He said: "We have been absolutely clear what Scotland faces in terms of drug-related deaths is an emergency.

"We have already taken - and will continue to take - bold action to address this crisis, including setting up a dedicated drug death task force to examine the main causes of drug deaths, promote action to improve the health outcomes for people who use drugs, and advise on further changes in practice, or in the law, which could help save lives.

The spokesman said a further £20m over two years has been committed to support the work of this task force .

He added: "However, the ability to enact emergency powers is currently reserved to the UK Government. If they will not take action on this issue, we believe these powers should be devolved to the Scottish Parliament."

Assistant chief constable Gary Ritchie said: "The reasons behind substance misuse are complex.

"While enforcement action alone is not enough, we will continue to target drug dealers through local and national intelligence gathering as well as operational activity."

