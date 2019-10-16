  • STV
  • MySTV

Suspected drug deaths rise to 550 over six-month period

STV

Police figures show there were 551 suspected deaths between April 1 and September 27 this year.

Drugs: Suspected deaths have risen
Drugs: Suspected deaths have risen

The number of suspected deaths through drugs has hit 550 over the last six months.

Police figures show there were 551 suspected deaths between April 1 and September 27 this year.

The figures come after Scotland was found to have the highest drug death rate in the world with 1187 deaths in 2018.

Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick made a plea to Westminster's Scottish Affairs Committee in July for devolved powers over drug laws to halt the rise, which saw deaths rise from 934 in 2017.

The Scottish Government has set up a drug deaths task force, headed by Stirling University Professor Catriona Matheson, to tackle what a spokesman called an "emergency".

During their conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, the SNP formally supported the decriminalisation of drug possession and called for the devolution of powers from the UK Government.

Plea: Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick asked for devolved powers.
Plea: Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick asked for devolved powers. © STV

Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon has called on the Scottish Government to do more to protect drug users.

She said: "In 2018 drug related deaths in Scotland reached an all time high and in response the Scottish Government promised it was doing everything possible to reduce this.

"Reports that 551 people have lost their lives to drugs across Scotland in recent months is tragic and is a worrying sign that no progress is being made.

"Cuts to alcohol and drug services by the Scottish Government have had devastating consequences and fragmented decision-making is causing vulnerable people to fall through the gaps."

A spokesman for the Scottish Government outlined what was being done at Holyrood to solve the problem and repeated calls for powers to be devolved.

He said: "We have been absolutely clear what Scotland faces in terms of drug-related deaths is an emergency.

"We have already taken - and will continue to take - bold action to address this crisis, including setting up a dedicated drug death task force to examine the main causes of drug deaths, promote action to improve the health outcomes for people who use drugs, and advise on further changes in practice, or in the law, which could help save lives.

The spokesman said a further £20m over two years has been committed to support the work of this task force .

He added: "However, the ability to enact emergency powers is currently reserved to the UK Government. If they will not take action on this issue, we believe these powers should be devolved to the Scottish Parliament."

Assistant chief constable Gary Ritchie said: "The reasons behind substance misuse are complex.

"While enforcement action alone is not enough, we will continue to target drug dealers through local and national intelligence gathering as well as operational activity."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.