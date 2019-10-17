  • STV
Train punctuality rises by largest figure in four years

STV

New data from transport operator ScotRail shows more trains are arriving on time

The punctuality of ScotRail trains has risen by the largest figure since 2015, the rail operator has said.

New data from ScotRail shows the number of trains arriving on time between September 15 and October 12 rose 7.2% compared to the same period the year before, reaching 89.1%.

Punctuality is measured using the UK-wide public performance measure (PPM), which requires trains to arrive at stations within five minutes of the advertised time, having stopped at all scheduled stations.

The rail provider believes that better preparation for autumn weather has proven key to keeping trains running on time.

Network Rail has deployed "leaf buster" trains to clear tracks, as well as the first use of cryogenic and microwave technologies to keep railheads clean.

'This is further encouraging evidence that the improvements made and our record investment is starting to pay off.'
Transport Scotland

ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes said: "It is great to see the hard work and dedication of our people paying off.

"Customers have benefited from an extra 36,000 trains arriving on time since the start of the year compared to the same period last year, and that's no fluke.

"We've been more prepared than ever before this autumn, and everyone across Scotland's railway is continuing to work hard to deliver the consistent level of performance our customers expect and deserve."

The operator has also seen the annual average for punctuality in the last 12 months improve by 0.6% to 88%.

It came under sustained attack from opposition politicians in recent months, particularly from Scottish Labour, which urged the Scottish Government not to renew the contract of Dutch operator Abellio and instead nationalise Scotland's railways.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "This is further encouraging evidence that the improvements made and our record investment is starting to pay off.

"The fact that over 36,000 more trains are arriving on time compared with the same period last year and PPM is up over 7% from the same period in 2018 should give passengers hope that things are getting back on track after a challenging period for the industry.

"It also suggests the detailed preparations made in advance of autumn weather has helped improve performance."

