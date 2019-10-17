News Stand: Family's anger, Brexit deal in balance
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: Family's anger at not proven verdict.
The Scotsman: Brexit deal in the balance as Johnson faces crucial summit.
The Herald: Police raid shooting estate over probe into cruelty.
The Times of Scotland: Brexit deal on knife edge as DUP blocks Johnson.
The National: 'Liars at BBC ambushed us on live radio'.
The Guardian: Johnson in last minute scramble for DUP backing.
