  • STV
  • MySTV

New US tariffs on Scotch whisky 'could put jobs at risk'

STV

The SWA said the industry could lose as much as 20% of its sales to the US.

Whisky: single malt whisky is facing an increase on tariffs
Whisky: single malt whisky is facing an increase on tariffs

Jobs in the Scotch whisky industry may be put at risk and sales could drop by 20% within a year due to new tariffs on exports to the US, it is claimed.

Karen Betts, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, described the 25% penalty levied against single malts from Friday as "bad news".

The United States proposed the tariffs on £6.1bn of EU exports in retaliation to the bloc's illegal subsidies to plane-maker Airbus. European cheeses, olives and aircraft have also been targeted by the penalties, which will be paid by importers when goods are being brought across the US border.

It is estimated America represents 10.8% of the global volume of Scotch whisky and 22% of global value. Ms Betts said: "This is very bad news for our industry. It means that Scotch whisky is now paying for over 60% of the UK's tariff bill for the subsidies it provided to Airbus, eight times more than the next most valuable UK product on the tariff list.

"That single malts are being targeted is particularly damaging for smaller producers, who stand to be the hardest hit.

"Scotch whisky has been imported tariff-free to the United States for the last 25 years. "This move undermines decades of hard work and investment which has seen Scotch whisky sales boom in the US. It will impact both our industry and its supply chain."

The SWA says the industry could lose as much as 20% of its sales to the US, currently worth #1 billion - in the next 12 months.

Ms Betts added: "In time, consumer choice will diminish and Scotch whisky companies will start to lose market share.

"In Scotland and throughout our UK supply chain, we expect to see a dropping-off in investment and productivity. Ultimately, jobs could be at risk."

She urged the UK and Scottish governments to step in and help the industry maintain its competitiveness globally, while continuing work to have the tariffs scrapped.

She said: "We now need the UK and Scottish governments to work together to ensure distillers can weather the storm.

"We want them to consider a range of support to the industry, including reducing the UK tax burden on Scotch whisky in the autumn Budget. This will provide an important lifeline while efforts continue to remove the tariffs.

"Despite multiple pressures on the UK Government, including Brexit, this issue must not fade from the minds of ministers. Scotch whisky has long been a standout export success.

"This is now at risk if government strategy does not urgently use all the powers at its disposal to remove these damaging tariffs."

Diageo, one of the country's biggest spirits companies, said it will be taking "mitigating actions" to counter the effects of the tariffs and it does not foresee a major impact.

However, a spokeswoman added: "We are concerned about the impact on smaller, independent Scotch distillers and the damage this could do to industry exports and jobs across Scotland."

Scotland Office minister Colin Clark said he is "deeply disappointed" the tariffs are being imposed.

He added: "The whisky industry is a cornerstone of Scotland's economy, employing around 11,000 people, many in rural areas. It is one of our greatest exporting success stories, worth more than $1.5bn last year in the US alone.

"We need to ensure this continues and we are in close contact with the SWA to make sure they know how seriously we take this issue.

"The UK Government has raised the issue at the highest levels with both the EU and the US, including with President Trump and will continue to do so until these tariffs are dropped.

"We will continue to promote Scotch whisky and other produce across the globe and have also provided significant support for the industry in the last two budgets through the freeze on spirit duty."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.