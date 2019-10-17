Sainsbury's to stop selling fireworks at all stores

Retail giant says it will not be stocking the items in around 100 Scottish stores.

A supermarket giant will not sell fireworks in its UK stores this year.

The company confirmed it will not stock the items in any of their 2300 outlets, which includes 35 supermarkets and around 65 smaller convenience stores in Scotland.

The move from the supermarket giant comes amid fears for the welfare of pets and the elderly.

Supermarket chiefs insisted the move was not a "ban" and said other "seasonal products' would still be on sale.

It is understood one of the main reasons for ditching fireworks was because of concerns from pet lovers and the elderly who face a terrifying time at this time of year.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: "We regularly review the products available in our stores and we are no longer selling fireworks based on a range of factors.

"This applies to all Sainsbury's stores, including in Scotland.

"Fireworks are no longer available in our stores but customers can continue to choose from a range of seasonal products, such as glow sticks and light-up spinning wands."

The firm was praised for the move by pet owners who flocked to its Twitter feed to praise the move.

@catherinejarvis said: "had a horrible experience the other night of driving past youths throwing fireworks at passing cars. Awful experience

"Hopefully your decision means less idiots getting their hands on fireworks and a step towards making our towns safer."

The Scottish Government held a consultation on fireworks in May and received 16,420 responses.

It showed strong support for a change in how fireworks are sold with 70% of people saying they had been affected by fireworks used in an irresponsible or unsafe way.

Of those quizzed, 94% of respondents thought there should be more controls over the sale of fireworks with 87% saying would welcome a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public.

Meanwhile, 93% thought there should be more controls on fireworks to make sure animals are not caused unnecessary suffering.

Pet owners also voiced their concerns on social media and welcomed the supermarket's move and urged others to follow suit.

@Freyalyn said: "I am so hugely impressed by @sainsburys being the first major supermarket to refuse to sell #fireworks. Anyone with animals, whether pets or livestock, knows how much fear and damage they cause. Now, will the other supermarkets and stores follow?"

A spokesman for the Dogs Trust said: "We congratulate Sainsbury's on their decision not to sell fireworks this year and would encourage others to do the same.

"Although they can look beautiful, fireworks can be very distressing for dogs when let off unexpectedly, and because they are so easily accessible all year-round, dog owners are on tenterhooks as to when their beloved pooch will next be frightened."