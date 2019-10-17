  • STV
  • MySTV

Sainsbury's to stop selling fireworks at all stores

STV

Retail giant says it will not be stocking the items in around 100 Scottish stores.

Fireworks: Other supermarkets look likely outlaw fireworksales
Fireworks: Other supermarkets look likely outlaw fireworksales © STV

A supermarket giant will not sell fireworks in its UK stores this year.

The company confirmed it will not stock the items in any of their 2300 outlets, which includes 35 supermarkets and around 65 smaller convenience stores in Scotland.

The move from the supermarket giant comes amid fears for the welfare of pets and the elderly.

Supermarket chiefs insisted the move was not a "ban" and said other "seasonal products' would still be on sale.

It is understood one of the main reasons for ditching fireworks was because of concerns from pet lovers and the elderly who face a terrifying time at this time of year.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: "We regularly review the products available in our stores and we are no longer selling fireworks based on a range of factors.

"This applies to all Sainsbury's stores, including in Scotland.

"Fireworks are no longer available in our stores but customers can continue to choose from a range of seasonal products, such as glow sticks and light-up spinning wands."

The firm was praised for the move by pet owners who flocked to its Twitter feed to praise the move.

@catherinejarvis said: "had a horrible experience the other night of driving past youths throwing fireworks at passing cars. Awful experience

"Hopefully your decision means less idiots getting their hands on fireworks and a step towards making our towns safer."

Charity: The Dog's Trust say fireworks can be distressing for animals
Charity: The Dog's Trust say fireworks can be distressing for animals Dogs Trust

The Scottish Government held a consultation on fireworks in May and received 16,420 responses.

It showed strong support for a change in how fireworks are sold with 70% of people saying they had been affected by fireworks used in an irresponsible or unsafe way.

Of those quizzed, 94% of respondents thought there should be more controls over the sale of fireworks with 87% saying would welcome a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public.

Meanwhile, 93% thought there should be more controls on fireworks to make sure animals are not caused unnecessary suffering.

Pet owners also voiced their concerns on social media and welcomed the supermarket's move and urged others to follow suit.

@Freyalyn said: "I am so hugely impressed by @sainsburys being the first major supermarket to refuse to sell #fireworks. Anyone with animals, whether pets or livestock, knows how much fear and damage they cause. Now, will the other supermarkets and stores follow?"

A spokesman for the Dogs Trust said: "We congratulate Sainsbury's on their decision not to sell fireworks this year and would encourage others to do the same.

"Although they can look beautiful, fireworks can be very distressing for dogs when let off unexpectedly, and because they are so easily accessible all year-round, dog owners are on tenterhooks as to when their beloved pooch will next be frightened."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.