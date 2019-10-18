News Stand: 'Terrible' for Scotland, Boris 'very confident'
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Today's papers are dominated with the news of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.
The National say it's A terrible deal for Scotland.
The Scotsman: Johnson 'very confident' MPs will back fresh Brexit deal.
The Herald: Brexit in the balance.
The Guardian: Johnson gets his Brexit deal- now it's a numbers game.
Daily Record: Why was suicidal mum sent home to die?
Edinburgh News: It's mall together now.
