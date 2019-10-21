News stand: The comeback king, shame game

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, October 21.

News stand: 21/10/19.

The Evening Times - Shame Game.

The Scotsman - Ministers: We have the votes and we're leaving in ten days.

The Daily Record - Monster in my audience.

The Herald - Judge to rule on legality of Johnson's 'childish tricks'.

The National - Scottish courts to rule on Johnson's 'childish tricks'.

The Edinburgh Evening News - Business fears over gas gridlock.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.