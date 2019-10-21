  • STV
Kirk moderator to focus on mental health in new role

STV

Martin Fair founded a support service after Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison took his own life.

New role: Rev Dr Martin Fair.
New role: Rev Dr Martin Fair. Church of Scotland

A minister who founded a mental health support service after Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison took his own life has been chosen as the next moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Rev Dr Martin Fair, 55, who takes up the role in May, said he was "devastated" by the singer's death and felt he had to take action.

He led the rollout of three services by Havilah, the social action project of his congregation at St Andrews Parish Church in Arbroath, Angus.

Dr Fair said: "Suicide is a horrendous endemic problem and we decided, as a church, that we had to do something.

'I am a big fan of Frightened Rabbit and was absolutely devastated by Scott's death.'
Rev Dr Martin Fair,

"I have buried too many people who have taken their own lives over the years because they felt alone and helpless in the darkness which many think is their only friend.

"I am a big fan of Frightened Rabbit and was absolutely devastated by Scott's death.

"When his body was found something snapped within me and I decided that I could not go on merely saying 'isn't it terrible' every time someone took their own life."

Tragedy: Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit
Tragedy: Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit © Dave Taylor

The singer's body was found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry on May 10 2018 after he was reported missing.

Havilah now offers a drop-in service, community choir and a therapeutic garden as well as addiction support services.

The new services were designed by congregation members - three mental health professionals and three people who have struggled with their own mental health.

Church of Scotland: General Assembly has chosen Rev Fair as moderator
Church of Scotland: General Assembly has chosen Rev Fair as moderator

Since being set up by Dr Fair and the congregation in 2006, Havilah has helped around 1000 people. Dr Fair called for more investment in mental health services.

"The statutory provision to support people with drug additions and mental health is desperately short in terms of what is needed to address the epidemic," he said.

"Churches and the wider voluntary sector have an obligation to step in and fill the gaps until they are able to access the appropriate services."

Dr Fair, who was ordained and inducted into St Andrew's Parish Church in 1992, hopes to highlight addiction and mental health issues during his year in office.

He takes over from current moderator the Right Rev Colin Sinclair and will be the first moderator from Arbroath to serve as the Kirk's ambassador during the 700th anniversary year of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Dr Fair was brought up in Spiersbridge Church, now Thornliebank Parish Church, in Glasgow and believes claims the Kirk is in its "death throes are well wide of the mark".

He added: "As I travel round the country even now, I see green shoots of growth and live in hope for what is going to come."

Dr Fair said he is excited and a bit daunted about becoming moderator and his one regret is that his parents, Ena and Bill who were born and bred in the Church, did not live long enough to see him take up the post.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.