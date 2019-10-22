News Stand: 'Blood on their hands', football's warning
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: Football chiefs 'have blood on their hands'.
The Scotsman: Landmark study links football with dementia.
Evening Times: Alzheimer's risk surges for ex-footballers.
Metro Scotland: Football dementia warning.
The Times of Scotland: Fears grow over ageing population.
The Guardian: Johnson in final push to ram through Brexit deal.
