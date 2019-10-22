Cycling and walking charities demand end to building roads

Eight organisations publish joint response to the the National Transport Strategy consultation.

Charities call for an end to road building.

Cycling and walking charities have urged the Scottish Government to stop building major new roads.

Eight organisations have issued a joint response to the National Transport Strategy consultation, which closes on Wednesday.

Cycling Scotland, Cycling UK, Forth Environment Link, Living Streets, Paths for All, Ramblers Scotland, Sustrans Scotland and Transform Scotland want more focus on creating space for bikes and those on foot.

The organisations said focusing on walking and cycling, along with affordable and accessible public transport should be the priority.

And they called for an end to government investment in new trunk roads.

The charities said this would help tackle inequality, reduce carbon emissions and improve health and wellbeing across the country.

In addition, the organisations have asked to:

Take space from private vehicles to make more room for walking and segregated cycling.

Improve access to bikes.

Deliver affordable and integrated public transport.

For developers to include active travel infrastructure in initial plans for all new housing, commercial and retail development.

Support for behaviour change programmes which encourage active and sustainable travel.

Sustrans deputy CEO John Lauder said: "The new National Transport Strategy takes a big step forward.

"The way we travel plays a huge role in our lives, so we're especially pleased to see the strategy highlight the role transport can play in health and wellbeing.

"We know that walking, cycling and public transport are best placed to deliver the aims of the new strategy, and these six priorities should be the focus to make it a success.

"This includes an end to expensive new road building schemes in order to tackle the climate emergency - this money can be better spent on sustainable, healthy alternatives."

Clara Walker, executive director of Forth Environment Link, said: "FEL believes that by continuing to strengthen our National cycling and walking ambitions we will not only see improvements to our environment but also to public health.

"By increasing opportunities and funding for cycling and walking alongside improvements in the public transport network we will support our communities to make affordable and informed choices around how they travel."

Ian Findlay CBE, chief officer of Paths for All, added: "I welcome the NTS's overall vision of 'helping deliver a healthier, fairer and more prosperous Scotland'; and I believe that the high-level outcomes and policies have the potential to achieve this vision.

"However, it's essential that these are more than wise words in a well-crafted strategy.

"Being truly faithful to the transport hierarchy will be transformational; but will require bold leadership and culture change at all levels in the way we think about, plan, deliver and invest in transportation in Scotland."

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

