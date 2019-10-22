Child flu vaccinations face delays after testing issues

Scottish Government warns batches of nasal spray flu vaccine could be delivered late.

Primary school vaccinations may have to be rescheduled.

Child flu vaccinations could be delayed due to delivery problems, the Scottish Government has warned.

Batches of a nasal spray flu vaccine are due to arrive in November, however the manufacturer has run into problems relating to routine testing.

There are no concerns over the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine.

The Scottish Government warned some primary school vaccinations could be delayed.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said: "The Scottish Government is aware there is likely to be a delay in the supply of a proportion of the Fluenz Tetra children's vaccine which is procured by Public Health England on behalf of all of the UK.

"We have been exploring how to best use the available stock based on evidence and clinical advice, and I have written to Health Protection Scotland and NHS board coordinators asking them to prioritise children with eligible health conditions and the two to five-year-old programme, similar to other parts of the UK.

"The school vaccination programme is currently continuing as normal. However, should there be the expected disruption to supply, it could lead to vaccinations in some primary schools being rescheduled.

"NHS board areas are currently working to do that based on the projections we are receiving on the revised delivery schedule.

"Whilst this is unfortunate, it is completely outwith our control and we would continue to urge eligible people to be vaccinated as we know this is the best way to protect against the flu.

"This does not impact the adult flu programme."

