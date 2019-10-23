Mental health detentions among young people at record high

The detention rate has risen most sharply among 16 and 17-year-olds since 2009-10.

Mental health: The detention rate has risen most sharply among 16 and 17-year-olds. Pixabay

Ministers have been urged to investigate the rising number of young people detained for mental health treatment.

New figures from the Mental Welfare Commission show the detention rate has risen most sharply among 16 and 17-year-olds since 2009-10, from under 20 per 100,000 of population to more than 60.

It is concerned about variations in detention across health boards, including in gaining the necessary consent from a mental health officer - described as an "important safeguard for the individual".

The number of women aged under 25 in short-term detention has more than doubled between 2009-10 and 2018-19, up 122.5% to 316, according to Mental Welfare Commission statistics.

For men in the same age range, this has risen 44.6% to 321, it found.

Overall, there were 6038 new episodes of compulsory treatment under the Mental Health Act in Scotland in 2018-19, the highest since the legislation came into force in 2003.

Across Scotland half of those subject to an emergency detention certificate in 2018-19 did not have such consent.

This ranged from 83% in NHS Dumfries and Galloway to 33% in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: "The rise in the use of forced detentions for young people with mental health problems is extremely concerning.

"We know these interventions are sometimes necessary but these should only be used a last resort.

"The Scottish Government must investigate why this is happening and if the rise in detentions is linked to the failure of young people to access routine mental health treatment through the NHS."

The commission's interim executive medical director, Dr Moira Connolly, said: "The rise in numbers of times detention is used in relation to young people is concerning.

"We already know of the increased number of children and young people seeking help for mental health issues but we need to understand more about whether those pressures are now being reflected in our data regarding compulsory hospital treatment."

She said she hoped this issue and others will be considered by the government in its reform of Scotland's Mental Health Act.

Dr Connolly added: "Compulsory treatment can, of course, be essential for the assessment and treatment of a person who is very unwell but it does restrict an individual's rights, and must always be used with careful consideration."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Our mental health law is based on rights and principles, and offers protection for patients where compulsory treatment is necessary.

"An independent and overarching review of the mental health legislative framework will examine why there has been an increase in compulsory detention and treatment and the reasons for variation in compulsory orders across Scotland."

He said the interim report will be published next May and the government would work with the commission to ensure the orders are "used appropriately".

The spokesman added mental health is a priority for the government, with prevention and early intervention a key focus.

He stressed: "Any increase in compulsory treatment may represent the effects of more people coming forward for treatment and an increased awareness in mental ill health more generally."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.