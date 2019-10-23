News Stand: Game over for creep, Brexit defeat for Johnson
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: You big Hallowean.
The National: It's another Brexit defeat for Johnson.
The Scotsman: PM 'pauses' Brexit deal after MPs reject fast-track.
The Times of Scotland: Frustrated PM faces Brexit delay.
Evening Times: Game over for 'pick up' creep.
Edinburgh News: £8bn cost of going green.
