Fears over Parkinson's patients not receiving meds on time

STV

A Parkinson's UK study found more than half of all Parkinson's drug doses are late or missed.

Hospital: If patients do not get their medication at the right time they can become extremely unwell very quickly.
Hospital: If patients do not get their medication at the right time they can become extremely unwell very quickly. Pixabay

Patients with Parkinson's disease in Scotland fail to get their medication when they are meant to more than 100,000 times a year in hospital, according to a new report.

The Parkinson's UK study Get It On Time found more than half of all Parkinson's drug doses are late or missed due to "systematic failures" in Scotland's hospitals.

People with Parkinson's typically take different medicines at specific times each day, which often do not coincide with ward drug rounds.

If patients do not get their medication at the right time they can become extremely unwell very quickly.

It can take them weeks to recover symptom control and some people never convalesce.

Parkinson's UK said Scotland's health boards must take action to ensure staff understand the importance of administering the medication on time.

Annie Macleod, director of Parkinson's UK Scotland, said: "It is scandalous that hospitals don't have safety systems to make sure that people with Parkinson's get their medication on time.

"People with Parkinson's and their families tell us repeatedly about how hospital stays have made their symptoms worse, leading to longer hospital stays. In some cases, the consequences are devastating.

"As a former nurse myself, I understand the pressures that ward staff are under but NHS boards must act when people are harmed in Scotland's hospitals."

She added: "Responsibility for ensuring that ward staff have the resources and systems they need to deliver drugs on time rests with health boards.

"I call on those boards to take action and end this malpractice now."

There are around 12,400 people with Parkinson's in Scotland and around 3000 of them are admitted to hospital each year.

Former nurse Chris Snowden, from Edinburgh, said she is dreading going into hospital for a routine operation following her previous experiences.

In recent years she has been admitted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh twice after serious falls she has had as a result of her Parkinson's symptoms.

The 65-year-old said: "I'm utterly dependent on getting my Parkinson's medication on time but the hospital's systems couldn't accommodate this.

"The inflexibility meant that my symptoms got worse and caused me to get incredibly anxious.

"It even got to the point that despite having a fractured sternum I wanted to discharge myself from hospital.

"I called my family to come and get me and naturally this caused them some anxiety too."

She added: "I'm an experienced ward nurse and understand how difficult the job is but health boards and staff really need to realise the devastating impact that their failure to do a simple task has on patients and their families.

"There is still no policy to allow self-medication in the hospital and ahead of my upcoming admission I'm panicking that it will go badly again and I know my husband and daughter are very concerned that it will be just as awful this time."

Dr Tracey Gillies, medical director at NHS Lothian, said: "We cannot discuss individual patient cases.

"However, staff work hard to give medicines to patients at a time that is right for them.

"We are also introducing electronic prescribing, which will support real-time administration of medicines."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "The Scottish Government and NHS Scotland are investing £257m each year into the maintenance, upgrading and implementation of core health IT systems, including the roll-out of hospital electronic prescribing and medicines administrations systems.

"Electronic prescribing has already been successfully implemented in four health boards across Scotland, and all remaining NHS boards have told us they are on track to roll it out within the next three to five years."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.