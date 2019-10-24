News Stand: Migrants froze to death, 'no role' for Holyrood
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
The Times of Scotland: Lorry migrants froze to death.
The Herald: Fears of more tragedies as 39 'freeze to death' on lorry.
Daily Record: Friends mourn Sephora.
The Scotsman: NHS 'financially unsustainable' says watchdog.
The National: 'No role' for Holyrood in Brexit deal.
Edinburgh News: Parking mad.
