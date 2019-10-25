Smokers who also drink '30 times more likely to get cancer'

New guidance from Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (Shaap) highlights the links.

Warning: The report draws on research on the links between alcohol and tobacco use. Pixabay

Smokers who also drink alcohol are 30 times more likely to get mouth or throat cancer than those who use tobacco or alcohol alone, according to a new report.

New guidance from Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (Shaap) highlights links between alcohol consumption and cancer, and offers advice to medical staff and patients on how to reduce risks and spot symptoms.

The report draws on research on the links between alcohol and tobacco use that found people who indulge in both have an increased risk of developing cancers of the lip, mouth, pharynx, larynx and oesophagus.

This risk is 30 times higher than for those who consume just one of the two.

The guide, called Alcohol and Cancer Risks: A Guide for Health Professionals, has been welcomed by Scotland's chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood.

She said: "This is a fantastic resource for all health colleagues, and I encourage everyone to use it in conversations with their patients.

"As the Scottish Government's Alcohol Framework recognises, the link between alcohol and cancer is not sufficiently well known.

"Initiatives to raise awareness about cancer and alcohol are really important for our population's health and I'm delighted to support this work from Shaap."

Shaap chairman Dr Peter Rice referenced their 2012 report, which found there was no safe level of alcohol consumption in relation to cancer risks.

He said: "Knowledge has continued to advance and we are pleased to publish this updated report.

"In the clinical frontline, doctors, dentists, nurses and other staff in surgeries, hospitals and dental practices are having daily conversations with people about their drinking and Scotland has been an international leader in screening and brief advice for risky drinking.

"People want to take action to reduce their cancer risk and this report will help that to happen."

The Shaap guidance also presents evidence that drinking alcohol can interfere with recovery from cancer, including with the way some chemotherapy drugs work.

Research also suggests breast cancer recurrence is more likely in people who drink more than five units of alcohol per week.

Professor Annie Anderson, chairwoman of the Scottish Cancer Prevention Network, said: "We know that helping people to reduce alcohol intake means helping people to reduce their cancer risk.

"As cancer rates increase, the need for alcohol intake to decrease becomes increasingly important.

"The new Shaap guidance gives clear messages about positive routes to decrease cancer risks from alcohol consumption for everyone."

