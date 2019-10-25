News Stand: Time to be Ruthless, Italian fans slammed
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: Time to be Ruthless.
Evening Times: 'Abhorrent' Italian fans slammed over Nazi salutes in Glasgow.
The Scotsman: Commons set to stymie Johnson's Christmas election bid.
The Herald: Lobby row Davidson set up her own consultancy firm 11 days ago.
The Times of Scotland: Labour in chaos over election bid by Johnson.
The Guardian: Johnson tells MPS 'back my December 12 election bid'.
