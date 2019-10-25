Shortlist for 'Scotland's national book awards' revealed

The Saltire Literary Awards recognise work across six different categories.

The shortlist for "Scotland's national book awards" has been announced by organisers.

The Saltire Literary Awards recognise work across six literary categories - fiction, non-fiction, research, history, poetry and first book, and two publishing categories.

This year for the first time the Saltire Society will be awarding a prize for Scottish Book Cover and a special Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Shortlisted books for 2019 include Threads of Life by Clare Hunter in the first book category, and Dr David Wilson's My Life With Murderers in non-fiction.

Authors shortlisted in the fiction category include Polly Clark with Tiger, Lucy Ellmann with Ducks, Newburyport, and Damian Barr's You Will Be Safe Here.

Sarah Mason, programme director at the Saltire Society, said: "We are proud of the fact that the Saltire Literary Awards shortlists celebrate the diversity, quality and richness of books to come from Scotland over the past year.

"The Saltire Literary Awards have a proud history of recognising excellence and bringing this to wider attention and we congratulate the writers and publishers who have been shortlisted this year.

"With the introduction of the Book Cover Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award we believe Scotland's national book awards truly celebrate Scotland's literary landscape.

"We look forward to welcoming our shortlistees and winners on St Andrew's Day at our largest awards ceremony ever."

Others shortlisted in the fiction category include Leila Aboulela with Bird Summons, Ewan Morrison with Nina X and Ruairidh MacIlleathain with Coig Duilleagan na Seamraig (Five Leaves Of The Shamrock).

The latter is one of three Gaelic books on the shortlist across the range of categories.

The new Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to an individual who has made a meaningful creative contribution to the world of literature.

An additional award, The Callum MacDonald Memorial Award for the publisher of an outstanding example of pamphlet poetry published during the previous year, is presented in partnership with the Scottish Poetry Library.

The shortlists were announced at an event in Edinburgh on Friday.

Mairi Kidd, head of literature, languages and publishing at Creative Scotland, which supports the awards, said: "From Melanie Reid, Kate Clanchy and Damian Barr to Lucy Ellman, Polly Clark and Kerry Hudson, the 2019 Saltire Literary Awards shortlists again demonstrate the wealth of established writing talent in Scotland across all genres and the Saltire Society's ongoing commitment to uncovering the major voices of the future.

"The new awards for cover design and poetry pamphlets will be welcomed by Scotland's industrious publishers and the Lifetime Achievement Award offers a great opportunity to mark the body of work of a very significant writer."

The Literary Awards, which will be announced on November 30, see the winner of each book award receive a cash prize of £2000 and go on to be considered for the top prize of Saltire Scottish Book of the Year, receiving a further £5000.

