News stand: Outcry over unisex loos at primary, charity probed
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, October 28.
The Herald: Scots natural environment at risk from 'inadequate' Brexit plans.
Edinburgh Evening News: Outcry over unisex loos at primary.
Metro: 'He died like a dog'.
The Evening Times: What a load of rubbish!
The Press & Journal: Nursery teacher killed in accident was 'shining light' / Watchdog called in to probe north-east charity's spending.
Daily Record: I was abused by Torbett in a toy shop.
The National: #Indyref2020 'at the heart' of election campaign.
