Scots owe millions of pounds in council tax, charity reveals

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) said 3399 people sought its help over council tax debts in 2018-19.

Scots owe millions of pounds in council tax, according to figures from a charity.

This is significantly higher than the average annual council tax payment of £1147, according to Scottish Government figures.

CAS has urged people to check if they are eligible for a reduction in council tax, which should save them an average of £700 every year.

Myles Fitt, CAS's financial health spokesman, said: "The Citizens Advice network in Scotland helps hundreds of thousands of people every year and we are largest provider of free debt advice in the country.

"A significant issue for the people who come to us for help is council tax debt, with people owing a cumulative £6.4m to local authorities.

"That works out to around £1900 per person on average, a sum larger than most people's council tax bill in total."

He added: "This debt is also set against a landscape where fewer households are claiming council tax reduction compared to the old scheme.

"That's why Citizens Advice Scotland built an online tool to let people check if they are eligible for council tax savings, including CTR.

"We want more people to access the scheme and cut their bills as a result.

"Local authorities should also ensure that they have systems in place to help people who have difficulties paying council tax from getting into problem debt."

