  • STV
  • MySTV

More Scots now living with the effects of a stroke

STV

NHS Scotland figures show 128,949 people were living with the impact of a stroke in 2018-19.

Medical: The number of people in Scotland living with the effects of a stroke has increased to its highest level this decade.
Medical: The number of people in Scotland living with the effects of a stroke has increased to its highest level this decade. Pixabay

The number of people in Scotland living with the effects of a stroke has increased to its highest level this decade.

NHS Scotland figures show 128,949 people in Scotland were living with the impact of a stroke in 2018-19 - an increase of 16,346 (15%) more than in 2009-10.

A report by the charity Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland last year suggested 29% of people who have had a stroke want more access to therapists and are also two to three times more likely to have depression.

Chief executive Jane-Claire Judson is now calling on the Scottish Government to increase the number of specialist nurses and therapists as well as more funding to help third sector support as part of their Right to Rehab campaign.

She said: "We've clearly made progress helping people survive strokes in Scotland - but there isn't enough support to help them really live.

"Stroke survivors tell us that they get so much care in hospital but once they come out they feel alone and need help.

"Quick access to physios and speech and language therapists is patchy across the country and there is nowhere near the integration needed between NHS, councils and charities to properly meet demand."

She added: "The Scottish Government needs to be bold and commit to delivering a Right to Rehab in Scotland.

"That will give every stroke survivor in Scotland a guarantee of equal access to support that helps them get back to the things they love doing.

"This is the next bold policy reform needed in our health and care services."

https://stv.tv/news/north/1440664-stroke-survivor-s-miraculous-walk-back-to-recovery/ | default

Paula Leask, a rehabilitation support co-ordinator with the charity, had a stroke when she was 29 while she was ceilidh dancing with her husband at a friend's wedding in 2015.

During her recovery she received care and support from the charity's nurses at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, Moray, prompting her desire to help other stroke survivors.

Ms Leask said: "I was in such a dark place after my stroke but I managed to get through it because of the love and support of amazing people around me.

"The rehabilitation support I got was so important to my recovery. It really is the difference between just getting by and really living.

"I'm now helping stroke survivors and their families at Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland and it feels like an incredible place to be."

She added: "Now that I'm in a better place physically and emotionally and made it to the other side it feels so important to me that I help someone in their recovery like I was helped in mine.

"I want to give people hope for the future and help them move forward with their lives."

Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick pledged to continue working with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland to support stroke victims.

He said: "The rehabilitation for chest, heart and stroke conditions is key to improving patient health and well-being, and everyone should receive the best possible care and treatment.

"Our Stroke Improvement Plan has seen the number of people dying from stroke decrease by 42% over the last decade.

"However, we know we can do better and the Programme for Government commits to building on this to ensure that stroke pathways - including prevention, treatment and care - continue to improve."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.