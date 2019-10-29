News stand: Cop's wife 'killed man over stolen handbag'
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, October 29.
The Herald: Labour 'in chaos' as UK set for election in December.
Daily Record: Cop's wife 'killed man over stolen handbag'.
The Press & Journal: £35m rebirth of art gallery can 'transform' city / Plan to tackle A9 blackspot crash carnage.
The National: Johnson beaten in latest bid to force election.
The Evening Times: 'I was selling drugs aged 11...and paid in cigarettes'.
Metro: Corbyn left 'snookered'.
