Homicide cases in Scotland down 25% over last decade

The number of cases decreased from 80 in 2009-2010 to 60 in 2018-2019.

Homicide: Cases have fallen over the last decade. Getty Images

The number of homicide cases in Scotland has fallen by 25% over the last decade, according to official statistics.

Figures published on Tuesday by Scotland's chief statistician show the number of cases decreased from 80 in 2009-2010 to 60 in 2018-2019.

Between 2017-18 and 2018-19, the number of homicide cases recorded by the police in Scotland rose by 2% from 59 to 60.

In the last year, 61 victims of homicide were recorded, two more than in 2017-18. Of the 61 victims, around three-quarters (46) were male.

A total of 83 people were accused of homicide and 88% (73) of them were male.

Of the 60 cases of homicide recorded for 2018-19, 57 were solved and three unsolved.

For each of the last ten years, the most common method of killing was with a sharp instrument.

In 2018-19, a sharp instrument was the main method of killing for 44% (27) of homicide victims - 93% of which involved a knife.

Almost a quarter (23%) were killed using a blunt instrument and 5% of victims were killed by shooting.

The largest fall in homicide cases was in Glasgow, with the city accounting for more than a third (35%) of the decrease.

But in the most recent period, more than a fifth (13) of the 60 recorded homicide cases in the country occurred in Glasgow.

The number of homicides across Scotland has remained relatively stable in recent years, with between 59 and 63 cases recorded each year since 2012-13.

'While the number of homicides in Scotland is significantly lower than a decade ago - in line with the overall fall in crime - any death is one too many.'
Scotland's justice secretary Humza Yousaf

The figures also outline around two-thirds of the 46 male victims were killed by an acquaintance, while 60% of the 15 total female victims were killed by a partner or ex-partner.

The average age of victims was 42, with three homicides recorded that involved people under the age of 16.

Scotland's justice secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government would continue in its efforts to drive down violent crime.

"While the number of homicides in Scotland is significantly lower than a decade ago - in line with the overall fall in crime - any death is one too many," he said.

"Behind these figures are grieving families and friends, and my sincere sympathies go out to all those who have lost a loved one.

"We are working to ensure that victims' interests are at the heart of our criminal justice system and we recognise the enormous trauma experienced by families bereaved by murder and culpable homicide."

Police Scotland assistant chief constable Gillian MacDonald said: "Homicide is at one of the lowest levels in Scotland in over 40 years, however, the impact of every one of these violent deaths on the victim's family, friends and community is devastating and long lasting.

"Our major investigation teams are a national resource supporting local officers, and bringing the very highest level of expertise and specialist knowledge to each investigation.

"We aim to identify and arrest those responsible as quickly as possible. In some instances, however, this detailed investigation can take time but it will continue until every lead and every avenue is explored.

"Violence is a blight on our communities. Drugs and alcohol continue to be a significant factor in homicides but also in violence more generally.

"We are committed to tackling violence and its causes as a priority."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.