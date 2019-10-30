Houses sell twice as fast in Edinburgh and Glasgow

A survey found that properties in the the cities were sold within six weeks on average.

Properties: Houses in Edinburgh and Glasgow sell quicker. © STV

Houses in Glasgow and Edinburgh sell twice as fast compared to properties across the UK, a survey has found.

Housing market conditions are strongest north of the border despite Aberdeen being the worst performer, according to Zoopla's UK Cities House Price index for September.

Glasgow and Edinburgh properties sell within six weeks on average, compared to 12 weeks across the whole of the UK.

Aberdeen was the worst performer, with homes taking more than 15 weeks to sell and sellers discounting their homes by 9.4%.

Richard Donnell, research and insight director at Zoopla, said: "There is a continued polarisation in housing market conditions across the country set by underlying market fundamentals, albeit Brexit uncertainty has been a compounding factor for lower market activity in some areas.

"A general election seems to be a growing possibility ahead of any Brexit resolution; however, once the political outlook becomes clearer, we would expect a modest bounce-back in demand for a six-12-month period.

"Market conditions are set to remain weak in southern cities until pricing levels adjust to what buyers are willing, or can afford, to pay.

"London is three years into a re-pricing process, and we expect sales volumes to slowly improve over 2020, while house price growth remains subdued.

"There are large parts of the country where housing affordability remains attractive, fuelled by continued economic growth that supports demand for homes, resulting in reasonable sales periods and only modest gaps between sales and asking prices."

Glasgow and Edinburgh are also the only UK cities not to register a discount from asking to selling price.

Homes in the two locations instead command an average premium of 6-7% above the asking price.

In contrast, vendors across the UK now accept offers that are on average of 3.8% or #9,800 lower than the initial asking price.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.