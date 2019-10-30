News stand: Six weeks to save Scotland, taps aff in Rome
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, October 30.
The Scotsman: Johnson gets his Brexit election.
Daily Record: Taps aff in Rome.
The Press & Journal: Johnson dreaming of a blue Christmas.
The Herald: General Election on December 12 bids to break the Brexit deadlock.
The Evening Times: Cancer is killing more of city's poorest.
Edinburgh Evening News: Fortnite row schoolboy 'threatened to stab rival'.
The National: Six weeks to save Scotland.
