News stand: 24 hours from moving kids into 'a deathtrap'
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, October 31.
Daily Record: Provost quits.
The Press & Journal: Sturgeon: I'd team up with rivals to KO Tory party.
The National: Boris makes threat over Scottish NHS.
The Scotsman: Corbyn could back new indyref 'as early as 2021'.
The Evening Times: Eva quits.
The Herald: Clutha families brand pilot error findings a 'cover-up'.
Edinburgh Evening News: 24 hours from moving kids into 'a deathtrap'.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.