News stand: We'll uncover truth about Stefan's death
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, November 1.
The National: Boris is a 'real and present threat to NHS'.
Daily Record: We'll uncover truth about Stefan's death.
The Scotsman: Trump wades into election with attack on Brexit deal.
The Press & Journal (first edition): Global warming blamed for crisis at salmon farms.
The Press & Journal (second edition): Farmers hit with 'hammer blow' by dairy giant Muller.
The Herald: £200m 'shambles': Questions grow over fund to help poorest children.
The Evening Times: Suicide support for city's foodbank users.
Edinburgh Evening News: Levein is so hard to do.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.