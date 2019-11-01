STV Player catch-up service launches on Sky television

Sky customers will now be able to catch up with all their favourite STV programmes.

STV Player: The service launches on Sky.

The STV Player service has launched on Sky, giving viewers access to STV content across all major TV platforms for the first time.

Sky customers will now be able to catch up with STV programmes including Coronation Street and I'm A Celebrity, which starts next month, as well as viewing all of STV's local programming.

The launch follows confirmation earlier this year of STV's five-year strategic partnership with Sky.

It comes after STV Player launched on Virgin Media in December 2018.

'Sky is hugely popular in Scotland and our viewers will now be able to access their favourite STV shows, like the soaps and next month's I'm A Celebrity, alongside more relevant local programming whenever they want them' Richard Williams, STV's managing director, digital

Richard Williams, STV's managing director, digital, said: "With this launch, STV Player is now universally available across all platforms in Scotland for the first time.

"Sky is hugely popular in Scotland and our viewers will now be able to access their favourite STV shows, like the soaps and next month's I'm A Celebrity, alongside more relevant local programming whenever they want them.

"The STV Player is the most popular commercial broadcast player in Scotland and we're delighted to be working in partnership with Sky to expand its reach across the country."

The Sky and Virgin launches effectively double STV's digital reach in Scotland.

Jon Simkin, managing director, channels and operations, Sky, said: "Sky brings together all the best entertainment in one place, so we are thrilled to be bringing our customers in Scotland access to great content via STV Player too."

