Funding boost to support and protect stalking victims

Action Against Stalking will receive more than £55,414 in 2019-20.

Stalker: Support will be given to help victims. Getty Images

A specialist charity that helps victims of stalking is to receive Government funding for the first time.

Action Against Stalking will receive more than £55,414 in 2019-20 to establish an office space and employ specialist staff.

It will develop and deliver training for services and organisations to help stalking victims, with cases becoming "increasingly complex".

The Scottish Crime and Justice Survey 2017-18 reported that in 2016-17 and 2017-18, a combined 11.1% of adults experienced at least one type of stalking and harassment in the previous year.

More than two-thirds of victims (67%) had experienced unwanted messages by text, email, messenger or posts on social media - making it the most common type of stalking.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Stalking can be a traumatic crime for victims and social media can be exploited by stalkers to harass and track their victims from a distance, exacerbating its complexity.

"Victims are often vulnerable and have little escape, requiring an intelligent, compassionate approach to support from across the justice system and third sector partners, which Action Against Stalking can inform and deliver.

"We are stepping up our response to stalking with the needs of victims at the heart of our approach as we tackle more and more complex cases of stalking.

"This funding will ensure Against Stalking's specialist support reaches more victims of stalking when they need it most."

News of the funding comes just days before the charity hosts its second UK conference in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The event will have a focus on cyber stalking to give a greater awareness of the issue and the "iPredator".

Ann Moulds, chief executive of Action Against Stalking, said: "We are pleased to have received this funding from the Scottish Government.

"It provides an exciting and essential opportunity for Scotland to continue to lead the way in advancing the recognition of and response to stalking.

"This support will ensure Action Against Stalking has improved capacity to build on the excellent work that has already been achieved in this field and the sustainability to play an important role in addressing this crime and improving our response to victims."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.