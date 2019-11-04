  • STV
  • MySTV

Almost 400 children 'restrained or secluded at school'

STV

Charity Enable Scotland has now launched its In Safe Hands? campaign.

Classroom: Enable Scotland has launched a new campaign.
Classroom: Enable Scotland has launched a new campaign. Pixabay

At least 386 children were restrained or secluded in Scottish schools in one year, a charity has claimed.

Campaigners at Enable Scotland added that the figure may not represent the full extent of the practice, as ten local authorities were unable to provide information.

But it said children are being put at risk of physical or mental harm by the "often-barbaric practices".

A new report from Enable stated 2674 instances of restraint and seclusion were recorded involving 386 children during 2017/18.

The charity has now launched its In Safe Hands? campaign, calling on the Scottish Government to issue guidance on the use of restraint in schools.

The report features testimony from Barbara Irvine on how her son Daniel Gourlay, who is on the autistic spectrum, has been repeatedly secluded or restrained - including once allegedly using handcuffs - since the age of five.

She said: "It's difficult enough to be a parent of a child with autism, but when you and your child are labelled as being 'difficult' people stop listening to you, they don't treat you like a human being, like you're worth anything. That's what happened to Daniel.

"Teachers just stopped trying to use the techniques that we know work and calm him down and instead hit the nuclear button of restraint straight away.

"I would say to any teacher who has held down a young child repeatedly, without making an effort to understand them and what they need in that moment, that they're probably in the wrong job.

"How would you feel if it was your child? How would you feel if at the school gates each day they clung to you, too scared of what treatment they might get once they're inside?"

Jan Savage, Enable Scotland's director of external affairs, said: "In the 21st century, every child should go to school knowing they are safe from physical and psychological harm.

"They should feel welcome, listened to and be treated with respect from the moment they enter the school gates. To our collective shame, this is not the case for every child in Scotland.

"With the support of parents and children who have been directly impacted by this often-barbaric practice, we are calling on the Scottish Government to urgently tackle the issue of restraint and seclusion through better guidance, greater support for teachers, and transparency and improved reporting from schools.

"We also want to see the nomination of a single agency to lead on confronting this issue, including the need for accurate and timely reporting of incidents.

"We believe that, together with the other objectives outlined in the In Safe Hands? report, this will make a significant difference in ensuring that no child goes to school under a cloud of fear."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We are not familiar with the specific details of the case mentioned, but it is obviously concerning when such methods are applied to young people.

"That is why national guidance is very clear that physical intervention, restraint and supported isolation seclusion should only ever be used as a last resort, when in the best interests of the child and never for disciplinary purposes.

"Every intervention should be carefully monitored and reviewed - and any unlawful use of physical intervention and seclusion is completely unacceptable."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.