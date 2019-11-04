Almost 400 children 'restrained or secluded at school'

Charity Enable Scotland has now launched its In Safe Hands? campaign.

At least 386 children were restrained or secluded in Scottish schools in one year, a charity has claimed.

Campaigners at Enable Scotland added that the figure may not represent the full extent of the practice, as ten local authorities were unable to provide information.

But it said children are being put at risk of physical or mental harm by the "often-barbaric practices".

A new report from Enable stated 2674 instances of restraint and seclusion were recorded involving 386 children during 2017/18.

The charity has now launched its In Safe Hands? campaign, calling on the Scottish Government to issue guidance on the use of restraint in schools.

The report features testimony from Barbara Irvine on how her son Daniel Gourlay, who is on the autistic spectrum, has been repeatedly secluded or restrained - including once allegedly using handcuffs - since the age of five.

She said: "It's difficult enough to be a parent of a child with autism, but when you and your child are labelled as being 'difficult' people stop listening to you, they don't treat you like a human being, like you're worth anything. That's what happened to Daniel.

"Teachers just stopped trying to use the techniques that we know work and calm him down and instead hit the nuclear button of restraint straight away.

"I would say to any teacher who has held down a young child repeatedly, without making an effort to understand them and what they need in that moment, that they're probably in the wrong job.

"How would you feel if it was your child? How would you feel if at the school gates each day they clung to you, too scared of what treatment they might get once they're inside?"

Jan Savage, Enable Scotland's director of external affairs, said: "In the 21st century, every child should go to school knowing they are safe from physical and psychological harm.

"They should feel welcome, listened to and be treated with respect from the moment they enter the school gates. To our collective shame, this is not the case for every child in Scotland.

"With the support of parents and children who have been directly impacted by this often-barbaric practice, we are calling on the Scottish Government to urgently tackle the issue of restraint and seclusion through better guidance, greater support for teachers, and transparency and improved reporting from schools.

"We also want to see the nomination of a single agency to lead on confronting this issue, including the need for accurate and timely reporting of incidents.

"We believe that, together with the other objectives outlined in the In Safe Hands? report, this will make a significant difference in ensuring that no child goes to school under a cloud of fear."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We are not familiar with the specific details of the case mentioned, but it is obviously concerning when such methods are applied to young people.

"That is why national guidance is very clear that physical intervention, restraint and supported isolation seclusion should only ever be used as a last resort, when in the best interests of the child and never for disciplinary purposes.

"Every intervention should be carefully monitored and reviewed - and any unlawful use of physical intervention and seclusion is completely unacceptable."

