Fewer Scottish workers earning less than real Living Wage

The number of workers earning less than the real Living Wage in Scotland has dropped by 13% in the last year, according to new figures.

An estimated 380,000 employees currently earn below the threshold of £9 per hour, 57,000 fewer than in 2018, analysis by KPMG found.

This is equivalent to 17% of the workforce, of which two-thirds are women.

The decline in sub-£9 wages in Scotland was steeper than in the UK as a whole, which saw a 10% drop.

The data provided by IHS Markit showed 11% of women in Scotland in full-time roles are earning below the real Living Wage, down from 12% in 2018.

This compares with 8% of men working full-time in Scotland, down from 10% last year.

Almost a third (30%) of female part-time workers continue to earn below the real Living Wage, down from 35%, while 40% of men working part-time earn below £9, down from 44%.

Jenny Stewart of KPMG in Scotland said: "Real progress is being made, which is welcome news. However, the work can't stop here.

"There remains a gap between male and female workers in Scotland, and both males and females working in part-time roles continue to suffer proportionally lower rates of pay.

"Earlier this year, KPMG, working in collaboration with the CBI Scotland and Fraser of Allander Institute, produced the Scottish Productivity Index, which highlighted that by addressing gender and pay imbalances productivity can be improved.

"By improving pay across the board, we can address long-term economic challenges, and create a more sustainable, competitive, and successful economy in Scotland."

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: "Over the last year we've seen more and more responsible organisations recognise that a real Living Wage is not only good for workers and their families, but it also makes good business sense."

