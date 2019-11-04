Care provider in recruitment drive amid Brexit fears

The LOVE@care campaign will highlight the various roles and opportunities in the sector.

Care: Support worker Tracy Jackson finds her job rewarding. Pixabay / LOVE@care

A care provider is launching a recruitment drive amidst fears of a "perfect storm" of staff shortages and the potential impact of Brexit.

The LOVE@care campaign will highlight the various roles and opportunities in the sector, with a specific focus on attracting those from non-care related backgrounds, and men.

The company said the number of vacancies in the sector is growing, with the latest data from the Care Inspectorate indicating 38% of services have vacancies.

There are fears Brexit could exacerbate the problem as it could lead to lower levels of immigration to Scotland.

EU nationals currently account for 5.6% of staff in the care sector north of the border, with 42% of care services recruitment overseas coming from the EU.

Lynn Bell, LOVE@care chief executive, said: "This recruitment campaign comes against a 'perfect storm' of major staff shortages and the potential impact of Brexit, which will simply worsen the crisis we are already in.

"We are operating in a sector where there are clearly problems recruiting workers and in order to attract people, we need to make them aware of the considerable opportunities on offer and do more to enhance its reputation and ensure that it is valued as a career choice.

"We would urge all providers to raise their game and look at solutions to create a sustainable and successful care sector, tackling the recruitment challenge.

"As an example, the career pathway we provide through training supports individuals to gain the qualifications to move through the ranks of the care sector and help establish this as a career of choice, helping to improve people's lives."

A report from the STUC earlier this year found the workforce of the care sector will have to expand by 80,000 in Scotland - an additional 40% of workers - by 2035 to meet demand.

LOVE@care is based in Hamilton but is active across Scotland, offering a wide range of professional care services.

A Scottish Government spokesman said Brexit poses a "clear threat" to Scotland's health and social care workforce.

He added: "Our National Health and Social Care Workforce Plan will support workforce planning across health and social care services and directly address recruitment challenges - including through a national campaign to promote recruitment to the sector to launch early next year, enhancing career pathways, and supporting workforce development.

"We will do all we can to ensure that, despite the challenges posed by Brexit, we continue to attract and retain the right people and benefit from the valuable contribution the EU workforce makes to the sector."

