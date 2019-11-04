Jobs at risk as Mothercare plunges into administration

Six Scottish stores under threat, with around 3000 jobs across the UK facing the axe.

Mothercare: Jobs at risk. Betty Longbottom, Creative Commons

Mothercare has announced plans to put its UK retail business into administration, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

The retailer of baby and children's goods has six stores in Scotland and 79 throughout the UK.

Workers at its sites in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Dundee and Aberdeen could all be affected.

Around 500 full-time jobs, and around 2500 more part-time roles, throughout the UK are now under threat.

The retailer, which also shut 55 shops last year, said it would file a notice of intent to appoint administrators later on Monday.

Mothercare UK slumped to a £36.9m loss in the financial year to March, as it has struggled amid a period of turmoil for high street retailers.

The global Mothercare group said it has undertaken a review of the UK business and found that it is "not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability".

It said the business is therefore unable to satisfy the cash needs of the UK arm and is therefore filing the notice as part of the restructuring and refinancing process.

Mothercare added that the listed group remains profitable despite the problems facing its UK division.

Shares in the parent company dived by 29.2% to 8p in early trading on Monday.

It could now be set to follow the likes of Bonmarche, Jack Wills and Karen Millen, which have all gone bust in recent months.

