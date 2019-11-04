News Stand: Tory quits over grope claims, Old Firm final
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Today's front pages are dominated with the news that Tory MP Ross Thomson has abandoned election plans over groping accusations.
Daily Record: 'Hands down trousers Tory MP quits.'
The P&J: Mp accused of 'groping' abandons election plans.
The Herald: Thomson to quit as Tory MP after the 'living hell' of groping claims.
The Metro: Grope claim Tory MP quits.
The Evening Times: Payday nightmare for Glasgow workers.
The Guardian: 'Obey me on Brexit', Corbyn warns cabinet dissenters.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.