Andy Murray and wife celebrating birth of baby boy

The tennis star has become a father for the third time after the birth of his first son.

Kim Sears and Andy Murray have welcomed their third child.

Sir Andy Murray is celebrating the birth of his first son with wife Kim Sears.

The 32-year-old Dunblane-born tennis star has become a father for the third time with a new baby brother for Sophia, three, and two-year-old Edie.

Murray's grandfather Roy Erskine, 88, told The Scottish Sun: "It's a wee boy, I don't know his name yet. I've seen photos. I'm just glad it's over.

"They're doing fine."

It is believed the boy was born at a hospital in London last week.

The two-time Wimbledon winner and former world number one is continuing his comeback after make-or-break hip surgery earlier this year.

Murray had feared being forced into retirement, but having returned to singles action in August he won the European Open in Antwerp last month and has been named in Great Britain's squad for the Davis Cup later in November.

