The long and winding road: Hidden routes across Scotland
Photographers across the country have shared their top shots in our latest photo challenge.
When travelling across the length and breadth of Scotland, drivers are treated to some fantastic views from our many roads.
From single track lanes in Argyll to swooping hills that surround the mountains in the Highlands, these spots are enough to make any traveller stop to take in the scenary.
We've relaunched our monthly photo challenge in partnership with our long-standing friends from the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.
Each month, a new theme is issued and for October we asked you to share your favourite images of the roads less travelled.
Over the last few weeks, dozens of striking images have been sent in from keen outdoor adventurers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final round-up.
We sadly cannot include them all, but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvroads.
Take a look at some of the amazing scenes these photographers have managed to capture.
The Moll road, Isle of Skye by Richard Smith
The Old Road at Glencoe by Ian Craig Lockhart
Coo block in Duirinish by Debbie Neilson
The road to Inverie by Sandy Sutherland
From Tarbert on Harris to the Isle of Scalpay by Henry TC
View from Stac Pollaidh by Ema Watson
Milky Way at Gallanach by Nick Edgington
The road between Ullapool and Lochinver by Jonathan Cruickshank
A new road by Fiona Wood
The road to Luskentyre beach by Tony Gillanders
