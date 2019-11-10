The long and winding road: Hidden routes across Scotland

Photographers across the country have shared their top shots in our latest photo challenge.

Hidden: Roads less travelled revealed. Sandy Sutherland

When travelling across the length and breadth of Scotland, drivers are treated to some fantastic views from our many roads.

From single track lanes in Argyll to swooping hills that surround the mountains in the Highlands, these spots are enough to make any traveller stop to take in the scenary.

We've relaunched our monthly photo challenge in partnership with our long-standing friends from the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.

Each month, a new theme is issued and for October we asked you to share your favourite images of the roads less travelled.

Over the last few weeks, dozens of striking images have been sent in from keen outdoor adventurers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final round-up.

We sadly cannot include them all, but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvroads.

Take a look at some of the amazing scenes these photographers have managed to capture.

The Moll road, Isle of Skye by Richard Smith

Bright blue skies contrast with autumnal shades in the grass. Richard Smith

The Old Road at Glencoe by Ian Craig Lockhart‎

Where road meets water at Glencoe. Ian Craig Lockhart

Coo block in Duirinish by Debbie Neilson

Highland cows block the road in Duirinish. Debbie Neilson

The road to Inverie by Sandy Sutherland

Autumnal colours brighten this scene. Sandy Sutherland

From Tarbert on Harris to the Isle of Scalpay by Henry TC

Striking clouds rumble over a winding road. Henry TC

View from Stac Pollaidh by Ema Watson

A dog looks out over the stunning view. Ema Watson

Milky Way at Gallanach by Nick Edgington

A stunning composite piece by Nick Edgington. Nick Edgington

The road between Ullapool and Lochinver by Jonathan Cruickshank‎

Clouds break as the sun shines through onto the water. Jonathan Cruickshank‎

A new road by Fiona Wood

A pup waits patiently by the water. Fiona Wood

The road to Luskentyre beach by Tony Gillanders‎

Bikers stop for a rest near the white sandy beach. Tony Gillanders

September challenge

August challenge

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.