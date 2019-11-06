  • STV
Universities to offer new paramedic degree from next year

The degree will help improve patient care and boost training opportunities.

Paramedics: The degree will help improve patient care.
Paramedics: The degree will help improve patient care. Scottish Ambulance Service

Five universities across Scotland are to deliver a new degree for potential paramedics to help improve patient care and boost training opportunities.

The paramedic BSc degree will be available on a full or part-time basis and have an emphasis on support for patients with long-term and chronic conditions, mental health and minor illness.

A first intake of students for the new course will begin in September 2020, with the current diploma in paramedic practice at the Scottish Ambulance Academy (SAA) continuing to run until 2021.

Glasgow Caledonian University, the University of Stirling and Robert Gordon University have been running similar courses and will take on the new degree along with Queen Margaret University and the University of the West of Scotland.

Pauline Howie, Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) chief executive, said: "We are absolutely delighted to work in partnership with these universities.

"It is exciting to know they will be educating new generations of paramedics who will enter the workforce armed with the latest skills and trained to the highest standards.

"These changes not only increase our capacity for training more paramedics, helping us meet predictions for future demands of patients, but they support the delivery of integrated health and social care.

"Paramedics are carrying out more complex clinical procedures which used to only take place in a hospital environment.

"The BSc in paramedic science will enhance the skills of our paramedics, allowing them to treat more patients with complex needs in and out of hospital environment.

"The geographical spread of the universities will allow students to study for the degree at a location near to their home or desired location."

SAS staff will continue to be recruited and trained by the SAA for other positions including ambulance technicians and ambulance care assistants.

Caroline Lamb, chief executive of NHS Education for Scotland, said: "Paramedics are an increasingly important part of the mix of health and social care professionals.

"They're not only a key profession in the ambulance service, but also work across all the other NHS boards as well, helping people with a range of conditions.

"Over the years, their educational opportunities have steadily expanded to match their growing role.

"Expanding their training to degree-level programmes reflects the reality of what they can expect to face in their daily roles, and will provide them not only with these skills, but wider professional opportunities as well."

