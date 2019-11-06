Scotland striker Oliver McBurnie denies drink-driving

The 23-year-old is accused of being one-and-a-half-times over the limit, a court heard.

Oliver McBurnie appeared in court on Wednesday.

Scotland footballer Oliver McBurnie has pleaded not guilty to drink-driving.

The Sheffield United striker, 23, is accused of being one-and-a-half-times over the drink-drive limit.

The £20m club-record summer signing was breathalysed after being stopped by police officers on October 18 this year, a court heard.

McBurnie, of Garforth near Leeds, West Yorkshire, allegedly recorded a reading of 53 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address, nationality and a not-guilty plea during the 30-minute hearing.

Defence barrister Jeremy Rosenberg told a court McBurnie claims he'd only had one drink at the time police stopped him.

He said: "Mr McBurnie explains that he could not have drunk so much alcohol that it would have caused the reading to have found him over the limit."

McBurnie was granted unconditional bail and will appear for trial at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 16 next year.

District judge Richard Kitson said: "Mr McBurnie, your trial has been fixed for March 16 next year.

"I'm going to grant you unconditional bail to be here at 9.30am that morning for your trial to start promptly at 10am. It is likely to be in courtroom number 10.

"If you don't attend then the trial can still proceed in your absence. Please, bring your driving licence with you to court."

McBurnie began his career with Bradford City and moved to Sheffield United from Swansea in August.

The player has won eight international caps for Scotland and on Tuesday was called up for this month's double-header with Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

